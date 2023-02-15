Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side will be fuelled by anger when they face Manchester City in a clash between the Premier League’s top two on Wednesday.

The Gunners lead over City at the top of the table was cut to three points at the weekend after a controversial 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Arsenal received an apology from the body in charge of referees after Brentford’s goal was wrongly awarded because of a failure to properly check for offside by the VAR official.

“That certainly has made our players, staff and fans even stronger and with more desire to pass this hurdle that they put on us,” said Arteta at his pre-match press conference.

“We ended the game after analysing all the images that we had with a huge anger and disappointment because that wasn’t a human error. That was a big not conceiving and understanding your job and that’s not acceptable. It cost Arsenal two points and that’s not going to be restored.”

