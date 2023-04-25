Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his Premier League leaders to make the most of an “incredible opportunity” when they travel to nearest challengers Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Gunners are five points clear of second-placed City but have played two games more than the reigning champions.

Anything other than a first away win against City since 2015 would leave the destiny of the title in Pep Guardiola’s side’s hands.

Arsenal have drawn their last three league games, raising doubts over whether a youthful side can deliver the north London club’s first Premier League crown in 19 years.

