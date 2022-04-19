Mikel Arteta has urged Alexandre Lacazette to keep his focus on Arsenal’s bid for a top-four finish after the French striker revealed he is in talks about a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette’s current contract expires at the end of this season and he told Canal Plus this week that his agents have held discussions with “lots of clubs” about a potential free transfer.

The 30-year-old said he was “missing” playing in the Champions League and that he had “never cut contact” with Lyon, whom he left to join Arsenal five years ago.

Lacazette’s comments were badly timed for Arsenal boss Arteta, whose side have lost their last three games to lose significant ground in the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta