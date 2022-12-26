Mikel Arteta has urged leaders Arsenal to carry on from where they left off by winning their first Premier League title since 2004 when English football’s top-flight resumes after the World Cup break.

The Gunners were in superb form, with 12 wins from 14 matches, when the league was paused in unprecedented fashion to allow for the first World Cup held in a northern hemisphere winter to take place in Qatar.

All season long, fans and pundits have been debating whether the break will be a help or a hindrance to clubs’ ambitions, with Arsenal now without Gabriel Jesus after he was sent home early from the World Cup with a knee problem sustained in Brazil’s shock defeat by Cameroon.

Arteta, however, was in buoyant mood ahead of his side’s return to Premier League action against London rivals West Ham at the Emirates on Monday.

“You know, I want the team to play a certain way, and the more consistent we are on that the more we are going to win,” he told Sky Sports.

