Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal’s under-performing stars to save the club’s season in the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Arteta’s side have no margin for error after being held to a 1-1 draw by Slavia in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, must win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But Leicester and Rangers have already been knocked out of the competition by the Czech team this term.

Next season is likely to be Arsenal’s first without European football since the 1995-96 campaign if they don’t survive against Slavia.

