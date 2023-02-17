Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged the Premier League to offer clubs protection from being forced to kick off early on Saturday after playing on Wednesday evening.

Premier League teams competing in the Champions League are not scheduled in the 1230 GMT slot on Saturdays if they played in Europe the previous Wednesday.

However, Arsenal face Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League fixture on Saturday morning, just 63 hours after the full-time whistle blew in their 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

With Arsenal surrendering top spot in the Premier League to City after that damaging loss, the fatigued Gunners have no margin for error at Villa Park.

While it is too late to help Arsenal on this occasion, Arteta wants the Premier League fixture schedule changed in future to offer protection to all clubs, rather than just those in the Champions League.

