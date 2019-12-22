In many ways I admire Mikel Arteta for taking the Arsenal job. It shows the Spaniard is ambitious, self-confident and, despite being just 37, believes he has what it takes to go it alone.

But his desire to be the top dog, to stop being the bridesmaid and become the bride, may have clouded his judgement a bit because, let’s face it, Arsenal are a bit of a mess at the moment.

A lot of people have said the club’s problems start at the top, and that until issues in the boardroom are sorted out, performances on the pitch won’t improve.

Well, I’m sorry but I don’t agree with that in the slightest.

Having owners and directors who are not all pulling in the same direction doesn’t help, admittedly, but that is no excuse for what happens on the pitch. It’s not like the club haven’t been investing in players, need a new ground or are not paying wages.

Over the years, many, many clubs in English football have done very well despite owner disputes, financial problems and a host of other issues.

Arsenal’s real problems are in the dressing room, at the training ground and on the match day pitch itself. Simple as that. The players are not performing and morale is low, which has nothing to do with the boardroom.

Although it has some weak spots, a good manager should be able to lead the current Arsenal team to a top four finish at the very least, even with David Luiz in the squad.

So is Arteta the guy to reverse their fortunes?

Well, he is very highly regarded in the managerial world and he only just missed out on the job when Unai Emery was appointed. And spending the last few years working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant isn’t going to have done his managerial skills any harm whatsoever.

While his status as a former player may give him a bit of breathing space, many of the club’s fans are a little underwhelmed by his appointment. Many I have spoken to would much rather have seen Carlo Ancelotti given the job.

The main question is whether or not Arteta’s relatively young age and lack of managerial experience is going to prove too much of a hurdle. When seasoned internationals and world-class stars are being given orders by someone just a few years their senior, it has the potential to simply not work.

Then again, Arteta is apparently a very forward-thinking and tactically astute coach with plenty of new ideas he wants to bring to the table. So he has a clean slate in the sense that it isn’t as if his methods have been tried and failed at other clubs.

Personally I see this as going one of two distinct ways – he will either be a resounding success and will be signing a contract extension before the end of the season or, alternatively, looking for a new job by May.

I can’t see any sort of middle ground where he keeps things ticking over in a mid-table sort of way and is given two or three years to rebuild the team. I don’t see the board (or the fans for that matter) having that sort of patience with a newbie whose plans may ultimately amount to nothing even if they are given time.

As always in these cases, only time will tell. I just don’t think we will need much of it to find out which way this one is going to swing.

A giant leapfor football

So who saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s winning goal for Juventus against Sampdoria on Wednesday? Well if you haven’t, look it up on the old Youtube.

When you first see it, it looks pretty much like what it is: a nicely timed and well-executed header. But when you watch it a few times, especially in slow motion, you realise it is actually much more than that.

What you are watching there is an incredible display of football athleticism. Experts have analysed Ronaldo’s header and estimated he jumped 2.6 metres in the air. Not only that but he hung in the air, almost stationary, for 1.5 seconds.

The power and elegance in his leap made it look like the Sampdoria defenders were wearing concrete boots. They didn’t get anywhere near him.

Despite being 34, a relatively old age for a footballer, Ronaldo is still in perfect physical condition. On that level alone he is an ideal role model for young, aspiring players.

There has been a lot of debate, and it will probably continue to rage for a few more years, about who is the better player between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Personally, I believe Messi just edges it in terms of skill.

But in terms of fitness and dedication to maintaining his performance levels, I don’t think there has ever been a better example than Ronaldo in the entire history of football.

And watching that header, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was still leaping about like a salmon in five or six years’ time.

Boxing clever?

What’s that old saying? Keep your friends close and your enemies even closer?

Well, it appears they treat that old adage as gospel in the world of boxing where world champion Anthony Joshua has offered to help his bitter rival Tyson Fury with his training programme ahead of the latter’s bout with Deontay Wilder.

As both Joshua and Fury are itching to fight each other in the near future, you would have thought the last thing either would have wanted would be to spend time sparring in the gym and learning more about each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Then again, in order for that all-British fight to take place, Fury is going to have to defeat American champion Wilder first. So maybe Joshua is working on the basis that the end justifies the means, and anything he can do to set up a massive money-spinning bout against Fury is worth the effort.

One thing’s for sure, no matter how pally Joshua and Fury might become, the second their head-to-head is confirmed it will be back to trading insults and threats on Twitter.

They both know that is the best way to sell tickets…

It’s not a man’s world anymore

There was an interesting development in the world of darts last week where Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to beat a man in the World Darts Championship.

The 25-year-old former hairdresser beat Ted Evetts by three sets to two in the first round of the sport’s most prestigious tournament, and in doing so laid down a marker in a sport that has been dominated by men since the dawn of the dartboard.

To be honest, having given it a bit of thought, you have to say that darts is probably one of the sports where men and women absolutely should be able to compete with each other on a relatively level playing field.

With the possible exceptions of height and reach – both of which can be adapted and compensated for – it’s not like men have any major physical advantages over women when it comes to throwing darts.

As a sport it is much more about aim, technique and consistency than strength, stamina and brute force. And Sherrock proved she has the first three in abundance last week.

Now a woman has smashed through that first mental barrier, it is surely only a matter of time before we see a lady lifting the world title.

Considering the sport’s past, which was all about pot-bellied men throwing arrows while drinking pints in smoky rooms, that will be one heck of a turnaround.

But not a bad one in any shape or form.

And on that note, I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas! Enjoy and be safe.

