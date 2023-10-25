Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said he was "worried" about Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian forward was taken off with a hamstring injury in the 2-1 Champions League win over Sevilla on Tuesday.

The Brazil international scored a stunning goal and created another for compatriot Gabriel Martinelli as the Gunners got their European campaign back on track after a defeat at Lens.

Arteta lavished praise on the forward but admitted his concern over the injury which forced him off late in the game.

"He hurt something in his hamstring and he had to come off, I'm worried about that," Arteta told reporters in Seville.

Jesus started the season with a knee injury and only made his first start late in September, looking for his best form.

