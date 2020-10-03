Mikel Arteta said on Friday the final few days of the transfer window could define Arsenal’s season as the Gunners try their “maximum” to strengthen the squad.

The FA Cup winners have been heavily linked with a number of midfield targets but are running out of time ahead of Monday’s international deadline.

It is understood that talks are ongoing with Lyon over a move for Houssem Aouar, but the Premier League club reportedly face a Friday deadline imposed by the French side.

A deal for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey stalled some weeks ago, even though Lucas Torreira could be heading the other way on a season-long loan deal.

