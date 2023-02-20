The production company Arthaus is preparing to produce the Broadway hit Chicago – a 1975 American musical with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The plays will be stage at the Hilton Conference Centre between July 28-30.

Directed by Lucienne Camilleri, with musical direction by Ryan Paul Abela, this cabaret musical features Francesca Scerri, Chrissy Xuereb Warrington, Mikhail Basmadjian, Ruth Sammut Casingena, Noel Zarb and Karl Bartolo as the cast.

Choreographed by Amy Caruana Dingli and Francesco Nicodeme, the all-live production will be performed with a cast of 21 seasoned singer-actor-dancers and a 14-piece orchestra.

“Chicago is a story of murder and fame and the devious manipulation of a corrupt judicial system,” says director Camilleri.

“Set in the roaring jazz age of the 1920s, Chicago promises a romp into the shady life of murder and the manipulative force of the press. It is a scathing satire of how show business makes celebrities out of criminals.”

The musical is based on the 1926 play by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins about actual criminals and the crimes on which she reported.

'Chicago' is set in the roaring jazz age of the 1920s.

First performed in 1975, the Broadway production ran until 1977, however, its 1996 revival holds the record for the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

With a script adaptation by David Thompson and music by John Kander, Chicago has not only enjoyed multiple runs and revivals in London’s West End and on Broadway, but it has also been adapted into an Oscar-winning movie starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta Jones.

“I look forward to treating our audiences to this intriguing show, says Arthaus’ president Samantha Corrieri Dela.

Chicago plays at Hilton Conference Centre, Malta on July 28, 29, 30, with all performances at 8.30pm. Tickets are available online at tickets.arthaus.mt. This production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals and is suitable for audiences aged 13 and above. For more information on Arthaus, visit www.arthaus.mt.