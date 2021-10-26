Artie III became the first Maltese boat to arrive back home at the Rolex Middle Sea Race after crossing the finishing line on Tuesday morning.

The team skippered by Lee Satariano, Christian Ripard and Timmy Camilleri, crossed the finish line at 09:34:44 CET on Tuesday to take the honour of being the first local boat to complete the arduous 606 nautical-mile race.

This year’s edition has provided some challenging conditions for the 114 boats that were on the starting line for Saturday’s start from the Valletta Grand Harbour.

On Monday, Timmy Camilleri had recalled the stormy conditions they were facing to try and complete the course.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta