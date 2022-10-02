The fully crewed figure of eight round Malta race, hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club yesterday, was the last race to be hosted by the Club before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, taking place in October.

The race saw a good turnout from Maltese boats planning on taking part in the Rolex Middle Sea Race next month, viewing this race as good preparation.

Race Officer Martin Azzopardi sent the fleet on a southbound course, heading towards Munxar, Bengħajsa, and a free course north up to the South Comino Channel before heading back to the finish line at the Royal Malta Yacht Club.

As the fleet set off on the approximately 62 nautical mile course, Paul Debono’s Bait, the Ripard family’s Calypso exited neck to neck out of the harbour.

Lee Satariano’s Artie took a slightly different course which resulted in the HH42 leading the way very early into the race.

Click here for full story