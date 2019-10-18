The new Artie III boat was launched this week at the Marina di Valletta, ahead of the 2019 Rolex Middle Sea Race. The team, which won the race in 2011 and 2014, has set high expectations for itself, by entering the race on much more demanding yacht and aiming to place in a top position in their Class.

The Artie team name rings many bells in the local and international sailing community. They have now set themselves up with a faster, more demanding, top class race yacht, they are gearing up to take on the big boys in the upcoming Rolex Middle Sea Race. Lee Satariano, and co-skipper, Christian Ripard, have also sailed together for many years, setting an example of teamwork and ambition.

The team said they've been working tirelessly over the past few months to get the boat fully optimized and ready to tackle new challenges and adventures on international waters, alongside some of the best names on the sailing scene.

The new Artie III is a HH42 model, one of only 5 models designed by the world’s best race boat designer Judel Vrolijk. Fully carbon made, with its trademark powerful hull lines and beam, it is a true speed machine.

The team is supported by the Jeep brand as part of a wider programme by Motors Inc. – the official brand distributor in Malta – to support local sporting talent.

Jonathan Cremona, head of Strategic Development at Motors Inc., said that the Jeep brand and the Artie III sailing team share common qualities.

"The Rolex Middle Sea Race is a unique adventure that will test the team’s grit, determination, and team spirit. These same values drive the iconic brand, too, and Jeep will be a constant motivator to the Artie team on their course," Cremona said.