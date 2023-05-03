A workshop being held on Wednesday evening seeks to explore learning opportunities presented by the rise of generative artificial intelligence and dispel some myths about its use.

Learning Science Practitioner Dr Emma Pauncefort will moderate a discussion involving experts such as academics Vanessa Camilleri and Joshua Ellul, entrepreneur Gege Gatt and business leader Marisa Xuereb.

Aimed at education sector stakeholders as well as anyone with an interest in the future of the labour market, the workshop will revolve around the ethics of creation and the ethics of consumption and will depart from the premise human agency is behind every action and direction an AI tool takes.

Experts will seek to answer three key questions: what kind of curricula will be needed in a world with generative AI; how will AI impact jobs and the nature of work; and is AI developing too quickly, with too little understanding of the consequences for society?

In the final part of the workshop, the audience will be invited to contribute ideas for tangible actions to help the education sector and the labour market navigate this evolving landscape.

Hype surrounding AI is at an all-time high, with millions of people using chatbots powered by technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Bard every day.

However, the technology's rapid rise has some key players concerned: just this week, AI guru Geoffrey Hinton quit Google, warning that AI advancements pose "profound risks to society and humanity".

The workshop will be held at the Valletta Design Cluster between 5.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, May 3.

Entrance is free but spaces are limited and registration is required