Malta Artisan Markets’ October edition will take place at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, tomorrow and on Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm.

An array of stalls will be set up in the fort’s Casemates area by small, independent businesses and local craftspeople and artisans involved in producing original goods, unique arts, home décor and accessories ‘trending’ locally.

There will also be stalls of food producers and street food vans. The highlights of the upcoming market include Weaving Malta, Atelier-19 Wearable Art, Tinqixiet u Tifkiriet, Hobbyworld, Elephant Parade Malta and RoArt Ceramics.

The local street food vans will be Sofrito, El Traco, GoDutch, Salsa e Samba and Coffee Circus.

Federrico Peltretti will play a selection of ambient music.

The market is pet friendly and admittance is free. For more information, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or the Malta Artisan Markets Facebook page.