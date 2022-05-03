The Malta Crafts Foundation in collaboration with MIDI is organising a Spring Artisan Market on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at Pjazza Tigné, Sliema.

The market’s numerous stalls will be displaying a variety of locally made products for sale ranging from knitwear, homemade jewellery and woodworks to ceramics, baked goods and an array of other artisan products. Additional attractions include a florist stall, which will be offering a selection of fresh flowers for sale – the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. On Saturday and Sunday afternoon, top local artists will be performing live musical acts.

The market will be open from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and from 10am to 7pm on Sunday.