Malta Artisan Markets, in collaboration with Is-Suq tal-Belt and the Valletta local council, are presenting the last of a series of Summer Evening Markets in Merchants Street, Valletta.

Artists, crafters and local food producers, as well as other small business entrepreneurs, will be hosting a variety of stalls.

Taking part will be small, independent creative businesses, local and foreign entrepreneurs offering an array of unique, ‘trendy’ ‘artisanal-quality’ products, some made in Malta, or locally-inspired.

The event is being held in Merchants Street, Valletta, today and tomorrow between 6 and 10pm.