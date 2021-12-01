Seeing colours through the mind’s eye is the concept of the art exhibition currently open for viewing at The Imperial, Sliema.

The artist and illusionist Vanni Pulé has waved his magic brush to create a collection of 45 original works in various styles and with different subjects, reflecting phases in his creative thinking.

His most recent stage is an explosion of colours superimposed on Maltese landscapes and skylines.

Although Pulé has been a household name in the field of magic and illusion for about 50 years, he was an artist before he became a magician.

A daily newspaper published his works regularly when he was just a teenager and, as a university student, he was already a cartoonist for a Sunday newspaper.

Mondrian Girl

Pulé studied art under local artists and took a mixed media course at Central St Martin's London.

A substantial number of his works are in private collections in Italy, Scotland, Wales, England, the United States and Australia. His last solo exhibition was at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier.

This exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Malta Cultural Institute and is open till December 15. Opening hours are between 9am and 7pm.

If you wish to meet the artist, please send a message through www.artbyvannipule.com.