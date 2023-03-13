Local artist, Christine Porter Lofaro, has been awarded the Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc. Award in the 16th International Art Renewal Center Salon, in the US. This foundation leads the revival of realism in visual art and celebrates the work of contemporary realist artists around the world. Porter Lofaro’s painting Life Goes On, was chosen from over 5400 entries from 75 different countries, and made it through various juried selections.

Life Goes On focuses on the concept that nothing stops life. Whether it is something positive like happiness, or something painful like grief, nothing stays forever, and life goes on. At the same time, the journey of accepting a reality which you didn't ask for is exceedingly hard. Believing that life does go on is comforting and hopeful.

As an award-winner, Porter Lofaro was invited to showcase a new series of paintings at the Rehs Contemporary Gallery in New York in the coming months. The Rehs Contemporary, is regarded as one of the top galleries in New York City, representing contemporary realist artists.

For more information, visit www.christineporterlofaro.com.