During her many walks with her beloved dog, artist Roberta Zammit Cutajar would often come across a friend whose daughter was very ill.

The girl, Rebecca Zammit Lupi, eventually passed away in 2021 at the age of 15 after a long-fought battle with cancer and Zammit Cutajar is dedicating her latest exhibition to her memory.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi

Titled My Walks with Hugo, the exhibition at Gallery 23 in Balzan features various landscapes and seascapes, many of which include Zammit Cutajar’s pet. The artist says that one of her life pleasures is, in fact, spending time in nature with her dog.

Waves Windy Walk

“The unconditional love that I get and that I give to my dog is amazing. Hugo is an eight-year-old mixed breed rescue dog with a heart of gold,” she says, adding that she will be donating part of the proceeds of her exhibition to a dog sanctuary.

Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

“I never get tired of looking at the sea”

Her walks, especially during the pandemic, gave her the opportunity to appreciate the wonders of nature and have inspired her to paint all the works in the exhibition.

“The different seasons create a celebration of colours and shadows in the sea, the sky, the clouds and the landscape that motivates me to recreate it all on canvas,” she explains.

“I never get tired of looking at the sea which gives us so many glorious spectacles from serene calmness to dramatic breakers during and after a storm,” the artist adds.

These trips in the countryside also provided her with an opportunity to meet many animal lovers walking dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Time for Lunch

“One of these is Marisa, who I used to meet walking her dog Cookie. She used to tell me about her beautiful daughter Becs’s brave fight against cancer. Sadly, Becs is no longer with us, but I think of her often,” Zammit Cutajar says.

“Becs was a wonderful soul, and with Marisa’s permission, I am honoured to dedicate my exhibition to her memory.”

The exhibition is open at Gallery 23 at 23, Idemjda Street, Balzan, until May 13. Opening hours are Wednesdays from 6 to 8pm and Sundays from 10am to 1pm. For more information or to book an appointment for a private viewing, call 9942 8272 or e-mail info@gallery23malta.com. Proceeds are in aid of MSPCA and the children of Ukraine.

Cooling Off