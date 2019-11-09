The Wignacourt Collegiate Museum in Rabat is hosting an exhibition by contemporary seascape and natural landscape artist Nickie Sultana Radejovic.

Friends and business associates of Sabine Cabourdin Agius, founder and chairperson of the Fidem Foundation, gathered at the exhibition’s opening to celebrate the organisation’s first anniversary.

The focus of the event was not only to celebrate the life of the artist but also the extraordinary courage shown by victims of physical and emotional abuse.

Fidem aims to empower women who find themselves in disturbing circumstances. It gives residents of various shelters a new lease of life by showing them that they can flourish if they are open to furthering their education.

The organisation has so far provided aid to over 40 women and some 36 children, pledging its services to the various homes and shelters it has worked with for a further nine months.

Sultana Radojevic is renowned for her oil renderings of local landscapes and seascapes, the former of which recall the work of her father, Arnold Sultana. But while Arnold’s work highlights the quirks and intricate tapestry of Maltese towns, villages and church interiors, his daughter’s paintings are imbued with the power and mystery of the sea.

The mysterious yet calm atmospheres often depicted in her pieces are strongly conveyed in her choice of colours, values and content.

Sultana Radojevic began work on this collection in October 2018. Many ideas came about from various “boat days” away from traffic and smog. Images of Malta’s bold and unique fortifications were captured from different angles at different times of the day by her smartphone, resulting, for instance, in a palette for a Grand Harbour scene which is soft but bold where the light contrasts.

In the same way, the jewellery pieces that Fidem presented on the evening told a story of bravery in the face of darkness and despair.

The event also featured a collection of the latest jewellery pieces to be handcrafted by the residents of the various shelters, together with vintage-style dolls.

Any donations passed on to the association, either in return for the jewellery or dolls created or simply keeping the organisation’s goal in mind, goes a long way towards aiding these brave women in living their dreams and starting a bright, new existence.

The jewellery and dolls are still available at the Wignacourt Museum and can be purchased in return for any offering. Every contribution helps to sustain the jewellery workshops which, for many of these women, mean a journey towards a positive future.

The exhibition Highlighting Heritage in aid of the Fidem Charity Foundation, runs until November 17 at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat. Opening hours are from 9.30am to 4pm.