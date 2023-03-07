Maria Cassar is showing a number of her latest paintings at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta, this being the first time that Cassar is venturing away from Gozo and exhibiting her works in Malta.

Cassar started attending the Gozo Art School and was subsequently tutored by Raymond Pitrè. Later, she took part in art sessions at the studio of Harry Alden, under whose guidance Cassar sharpened her eye and was guided to look at subjects from different artistic points of view.

The artist says that she has poured her soul into her works.

Three exhibiting halls feature a range of abstract works showcasing Cassar’s fascination with colour. The artist uses different media, which besides providing more texture, make the works appear more vibrant.

The artist says that she has poured her soul into her works. They represent her experiences, inner feelings, joys, and also sometimes her sorrows. Cassar artistically translates her inner impulses into geometric shapes and gestural marks which have no source in the external visual reality. In such a manner, each of the paintings constitutes a network of dynamic forces that contrast and complement each other.

Another of the exhibits

In the last exhibition space, Cassar is showing 11 paintings portraying children, depicted in all their innocence as they play near the sea.

The Malta Society of Arts, 219, Republic Street, Valletta hosts Free Spirit #2. It is open Monday to Friday 9am to 7pm; Saturday 9am to 1pm and runs till March 30. For more information log on to https://artsmalta.org; www.facebook.com/MaltaSocietyofArts; https://www.facebook.com/maria.cassar.184.