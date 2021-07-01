Artist Mario Zammit-Lewis is currently exhibiting three of his paintings representing the three parts of the Divina Commedia at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta as part of the 700th death anniversary of poet and writer Dante Alighieri.

Next weekend, his L’inferno painting will be projected on a giant screen in Casale Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy, during the Festival Cultura Identità happening between July 2 and 4. The same painting will then be projected at the Palazzo Borghese in Florence on July 7 as part of another anniversary celebration of Dante’s death organised by the Identità Culturale Arte Viva.

On August 7, Zammit-Lewis will be in Venice to collect an award titled Trofeo Leone d’Oro per le Arti Visive (Leone D’Oro award for the visual arts) for his work after being invited to participate in the Biennale di Cesenatico.

Zammit-Lewis had studied the Divine Comedy 50 years ago in Turin, while he was studying art. His three paintings are on display at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta until July 15. Entrance is free by reservation only on +356 2122 1462.