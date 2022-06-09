Marvic Muscat, of Xagħra, recently presented a pastel drawing of Karmni Grima to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar.

The presentation was made to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of Grima, a pious spinster from Għarb, born in 1838.

Grima had heard Our Lady call her from the titular Assumption painting in a small chapel which was to become the famous basilica of Ta’ Pinu.

The pastel, 30 x 35cm, will be permanently displayed along with other precious artifacts at the sanctuary’s museum.

Muscat is known to express himself in different media, ranging from sculpting in stone to painting and design, where he is proficient in several mediums − from watercolour to pastels, acrylics to ink and others too.