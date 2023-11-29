An artist who underwent a cornea transplant seven years ago has presented a close-up image of his eyes to the mother of his donor as a sign of gratitude for her son’s gesture.

The cornea Alan Azzopardi, now 46, got in 2017 belonged to a 23-year-old Irish musician, an organ donor, who died in an accident while in Malta. The tragedy was reported in the media and Alan figured out who his donor was.

“I remained in contact with his mother on Facebook. When I realised this franchise (Iris Photo Art – Malta), which took detailed eye images, came to Malta I wanted to give her a gift – an image of my eye and that of her son.

“She liked it. It was very emotional. We never had a photo together. I did not know her son. But, now, it’s like we have one together. Thanks to him, today, I can see. Had he not become a donor I would not be able to,” said Alan, a donor himself, as he encouraged people to become organ donors.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef and Emma Bonnici

Alan’s eye problems began when he was 34. He started suffering from blurred vision in his right eye. Over the years, he visited various specialists but the situation worsened and the cause remained undiagnosed. He eventually lost his sight from the eye, only seeing white as though looking through frosted glass. He then started experiencing painful redness and inflammation.

After three years, his ophthalmologist told him he should sign up for a cornea transplant. A cornea is the front transparent part of the eye.

A year after signing up for the transplant, he received a phone call from the hospital telling him there was a cornea available. The transplant was successful. However, three weeks later, he contracted a fungal infection that impaired his vision once again. It took two years for his eye to heal before he was eligible for the second transplant. During that time, he was living in pain.

Then one Friday in April 2017 he received a call. A young man had died. He was a donor and Alan could have a cornea transplant.

All went well and, since then, Alan has been free of pain. Today, vision in his right eye is still blurred - due to the stress his eye went through before the transplant - but he is no longer in pain.

The experience led him to sign up to become an organ donor and, so, help people who, like him, could one day benefit from this decision.

Saviour Baldacchino and Daniel Muscat, franchise owners of Iris Photo Art Malta, said the system applies LED light to the eye so the pupil contracts. “Then we take an image of the iris by means of specialised photo equipment,” they said. The result is a detailed, sharp, close-up image of the iris.

They explained that they heard several personal stories as to why people captured these images. Some went with aging parents to secure the memory for the future. Others were couples and families who framed their iris’s images in one frame in a family photo.

Anyone aged 16 and above can sign up to become a donor on the organ donation register. https://organdonation.gov.mt/.