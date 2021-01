Paul Camilleri Cauchi is here seen restoring one of a set of four traditional feast banners (bandalori) used during the feast of Stella Maris in Sliema. The bandalori, representing the four evangelists, were executed by Camilleri Cauchi back in 1994. The painting being currently restored by the artist at his studio in Victoria is that of Matthew. The other three represent John, Mark and Luke.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us