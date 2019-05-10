How often have you tried to describe your dreams but failed to find the right words to express yourself? Perhaps you would find the task much easier if you were artistically inclined like David Calleja.

“It’s hard to express dreams in words. The same goes for human emotions or feelings,” the young man, who interprets his dreams through metal sculptures, says.

“However, my main inspiration is nature as God is the greatest artist of all. You cannot see any flaws in nature and the creation of such magnificent yet delicate creatures amazes me,” he continues.

Mr Calleja, who works in logistics, studied art at school and started experimenting with metal in 2013. He turned his garage in Attard into a workshop, where he spends his weekends hammering and welding his fantastical pieces. Among others, he has produced a pair of wings, a tortoise, a flamingo, an elephant head and a rose-encrusted frame.

“To me, metal represents life. I love the working process as you can shape metal into anything you like,” he says. “I also love its strength and the way it decays with time. I consider a piece of a rusted metal an amazing artwork as you can see the patina and the way metal changes its composition.”

Mr Calleja admits that he does not follow any particular style but visualises the end product before embarking on a project.

“Then I just start working and make everything fall into place,” he notes.

“Yet, in future I would like to experiment with surrealism as one of my favourite artists is Salvador Dalì. I would also like to try human figures as well as I love the works of Michelangelo and Bernini.”

Mr Calleja’s hobby is very time-consuming and labour-intense. He especially loves the bigger artworks and often chooses to do life-size objects, which can take up to six months to complete.

However, he is now also working on smaller pieces and is loving the results.

He has also been commissioned for some small items and is currently also working on other projects like custom-made logos for companies.

Mr Calleja dreams of eventually turning his hobby into his full-time job and he has high hopes.

“This dream is slowly taking shape… and one day I will get there,” he says, adding that he would encourage anyone to keep following their dreams.