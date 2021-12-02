An exhibition of terracotta crib figurines (pasturi) was recently held at the Dar Karmni Grima museum in Għarb. The figurines are the work of Nino Cascio, who runs one of the stores of Cascio Ceramiche in Sciacca, a town and comune in the province of Agrigento on the southwestern coast of Sicily. The store is located in the historic centre, a few steps from Piazza Angelo Scandaliato.

At the exhibition there were other ceramic items from Cascio, including an image of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu.

Cascio is no newcomer to Gozo. He has already exhibited on the island and also in Malta.

According to historians, the Knights of St John in Malta used to order their ceramics from Sciacca. Among the many items bought from Sciacca were decorative vases used for medicine, and which are found at the Sagra Infermeria in Valletta. Cermic objects brought over from Sciacca are found in several palaces and museums in Malta.

Proceeds from the sale of items exhibited at Dar Karmni Grima are being used for the upkeep of the museum.