Anthony Caruana, of Għajnsielem, has constructed a Nativity crib which will be on show at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem, during Christmas season.

Caruana, who is a member of the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta (Friends of the Crib Gozo-Malta), has been constructing cribs for his family as well as participating in the Gozo Ministry traditional crib shows and the society’s exhibition for 50 years now.

The crib at St Anthony church has been placed on the altar dedicated to St Francis and shows different stages of the story of the birth of Jesus.

The crib is made up of jablo and papier mache.

Caruana is a great crib enthusiast and an active member of the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta. The society’s members meet regularly to share their views and skills on crib-building.