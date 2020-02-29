Raoul Lay has resigned from his position as artistic director of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

In a long resignation letter copied to the prime minister, Culture Minister Jose' Herrera and MPO executive chairman Sigmond Mifsud, he said several clauses of his contract had not been respected and his efforts to have the situation remedied had been unsuccessful.

"I’ve never been able to really work on the general organization of all MPO activities," he said, including the operas given at the Manoel Theatre or in Gozo, the tours conducted by the principal conductor, the need to hire better orchestra soloists, the need to modify the defective acoustics of the Manoel Theatre, proposals for touring especially in China, his wish to record French music records, his proposal for a partnership with French Embassy for hosting well known French soloists, and his proposal for building of an IMOF (International Malta Opera Factory).

He said he had been unable to develop the MPO and its musicians as he would have liked. His concerns about musicians having an insufficient level were apparently listened to but not acted upon, he said,

He said he had sought to attract prestigious soloists for MPO concerts with no real reaction by the administrative team.

Mr Lay said he had very little control over the programming policy outside his five concerts.

He said that over the course of the past five months he had tried to understand the MPO’s main artistic goals, through Mifsud’s particular vision.

"Mr Mifsud rarely answers the phone, sets appointments to which he does not go, changes his mind on major artistic issues, (and) is basically unreliable in a relationship that requires real follow-up," he claimed.

Read the resignation letter in full by clicking on the pdf below.