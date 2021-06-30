Few people are aware that artistic swimming was brought to Malta in 2010 by two Japanese athletes and the sport is thriving. Maltese swimmers have already started to make a name for themselves on the international scene. National coach Michelle Hubner, spoke to Maria Vella-Galea ahead of the team’s participation in the European Championships at the National Pool today...

Michelle Hubner was not really interested in artistic swimming when it was recommended to her by her swimming coach.

There was a lot of convincing both from her mother and her coach until she decided to take the proverbial plunge. Sixteen years later, she is still going strong.

Hubner’s competitive profile has seen her compete for 14 years, 10 of which as part of the Bulgarian national team.

As a national team athlete, she represented her country in several solo and duet events at the FINA World Series. Her sights were firmly set on the Tokyo Olympic Games but injury put paid to her attempts, thus ending a much-desired dream.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta