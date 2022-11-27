The fourth edition of UNESCO Art Camp Malta was held recently in Mellieħa. It hosted 19 artists from 19 countries, namely Algeria, Andorra, Austria, Azerbaijan, Benin, Brazil, Cyprus, Georgia, Iran, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Morocco, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The event, organised by the Maltese National Commission for UNESCO, is held every two years alternating with the National Commission of Andorra. The main concept is to create a venue for dialogue and understanding to promote peace between peoples.

During the camp’s 10-day period, artists were provided with time for reflection and research, while producing three pieces of artworks related to the project’s theme: ‘Colours for Peace’.

During their stay in Malta, the artists enjoyed several activities, including a visit to Valletta and Mdina and a visit to Gozo. An outreach day was organised at Buġibba Square with the collaboration of St Paul’s Bay local council. The artists were visited on site by schoolchildren from Mellieħa Primary School, through the cooperation of the UNESCO Schools’ Programme and the school’s head. A small group of artists also met students from St Benedict Secondary School, Tal-Ħandaq, Qormi. In the evenings, each artist was invited to introduce and discuss their country’s culture, traditions and heritage.

The final presentation of certificates, which also included an exhibition of the final works of art, was held at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta in the presence of the Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, Clifton Grima and Minister for National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government, Owen Bonnici.

UNESCO’s ambassador, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci, also addressed the gathering.

The event was concluded with a dinner at the Valletta Waterfront, where the artists bid farewell to each other and gave their heartfelt thanks to the Maltese National Commission for UNESCO for giving them the opportunity to participate in the project.