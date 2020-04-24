Some of Malta’s most popular singers will be treating the island to a one-off show to raise morale amid the coronavirus outbreak while also thanking those working on the frontlines.

Being dubbed Malta’s Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration, the show will air on May 3 at 9pm on the national broadcaster, TVM, as well as online via Facebook.

“It will be a heart-warming show filled with music from some of Malta’s favourite musicians as well as special appearances from several international personalities and local frontline heroes,” the organisers said.

Some of Malta’s most popular and successful artists will be taking part, including Ira Losca, The Travellers, Tribali, Red Electrick and Destiny, as well as the Malta National Orchestra.

This is our way to say thank you to all the people who are going out of their way on a daily basis to serve the public during these difficult times - Joseph Calleja

World-renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja will also be giving a special performance.

“This is our way to say thank you to all the people who are going out of their way on a daily basis to serve the public during these difficult times, from healthcare workers to supermarket staff, from the food banks to the volunteers manning the helplines, we will sing out loud our love for them,” the tenor said.

Ira Losco echoed his comments, saying the festival will also serve to raise awareness on “all the fantastic work that is being performed by voluntary organisations, from providing food to vulnerable families to assisting people faced with fear and depression”.

As the novel virus brought the world to its knees, many people who have been confined to home for weeks have turned to music.

While some have given impromptu shows to neighbours from their balconies - a phenomenon that started in Italy but soon made its way to Malta - a number of international celebrities have also been coming together to perform from their own homes.

Shows similar to that being organised by the Maltese artists have been aired in Italy, the UK and the US.