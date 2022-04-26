A total of 74 artists have come together to exhibit their works in an exhibition to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees impacted by the war.

The 'Artists for Ukraine' exhibition was conceived by artist, writer and photographer Stephanie Mizzi.

Each artist is donating the proceeds from the sale of their works to a fund specifically set up for refugees. It will be held at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian's and will be running for a week starting on April 30.

“Imagine until a few weeks ago you lived a relatively quiet, comfortable life. Your country is suddenly invaded by your neighbour, and you are forced to flee and leave everything behind. Your loved one has to stay on to fight in this war, unbeknown to you as to whether you will ever see them alive again. The only thing you have left to save is your life and that of your children,” said Mizzi.

In his foreword to a book being published to mark the exhibition, renowned artist and architect Richard England writes: “Art here is not only celebrated but elevated to the level of a force to alleviate the sufferings of war.”

The public is invited to visit the exhibition and buy the art. The art can also be viewed on the exhibition’s Facebook page.