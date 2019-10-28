A group of watercolour artists going by the name Akkwarellisti are presenting their fifth exhibition in Valletta.

The works on display mostly feature Maltese landscapes, streetscapes and countryside views which, inevitably, evoke a sense of nostalgia.

A Sunlit Corner by John Caruana

Retired Gozitan art teacher George Apap is acknowledged as being the main promoter of the group. A couple of years ago, he and Louis Mifsud called a meeting with other artists at a café in Valletta and they decided there and then to set up an informal group.

“The aim was to bring together artists to share their views on art produced by fellow members of the group,” member Godwin Cassar said.

The group meets once a month and members are expected to share their paintings produced during the previous month. Established artists are sometimes invited to share their views and criticise the paintings presented to them.

These included John Martin Borg, Andrew Borg, Tonio Mallia and Henry Alamango.

“We share techniques and the finer points of the artwork, composition, colour palette, etc,” Mr Cassar, an architect and planner by profession, explained.

The title of the current exhibition, Brushes, refers to the variety of brushes used in applying watercolour. For example, flat brushes are used to apply flat washes while round brushes are used to apply brush strokes.

Among the pieces on display are some by Mr Apap, who shows a penchant for painting typical Maltese scenarios such as countryside chapels but not only. A painting harks back to the heyday of Strait Street, Valletta, featuring sailors drinking merrily while a woman wearing a traditional għonnella watches scornfully at the goings-on in the nightclub-lined street.

Fabiola Agius Anastasi uses strong and contrasting primary colours for her landscapes like Magma and Golden Crevice, while self-taught artist John Caruana captures Maltese characteristics, such as in Boats at Rest and A Sunlit Corner.

Magma by Fabiola Agius Anastasi

The landscapes, streetscapes and skylines of Godwin Cassar capture light and shadow, shapes and depth. His exhibits reflect his appreciation of heritage buildings and urban form such as in Old Theatre Street, Valletta and another one portraying Villegaignon Street, Mdina.

On the other hand, versatile artist Grace Cassar presents flowers and a countryside view where the rubble wall is the most prominent feature, while Lino Magro’s works show old street facades and gardens.

Michael Gauci employs a limited palette to present titles such as Poesija, featuring a large bouquet of poppies, Barra tagħha ukoll where the protagonist is an elderly woman sweeping the pavement in front of her house, and Spirtu ta’ Dawl where the spotlight is thrown on two monks walking along the corridors of a convent.

Madeleine Vella Satariano, another member of the group, is not participating in the current exhibition due to other commitments.

Brushes is open at Palazzo Ferreria, 310, Republic Street, Valletta (opposite Piazza Teatru Rjal) until November 5. It is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon.

Spirtu ta’ Dawl by Michael Gauci. Right: Sejjieħ by Grace Cassar.