A collective exhibition exploring socio-economic and environmental issues through photography, walking and video documentation is currently on at The Mill, Art, Culture and Crafts Centre, in Birkirkara.

It features the works of Noah Fabri, Katel Delia and Kamy Aquilina, who participated in Gabriel Caruana Foundation’s SPRING artistic programme.

The installation Inbiegħu l-imqaret by Noah Fabri

Fabri is a recent graduate of the University of Malta having read a BA in anthropology. Their background varies across artistic disciplines with a particular focus on literature and music. Fabri’s interests lie in socially-engaged artistic practice, theatre and film, and they have created collaborative works such as the short film In-Nani F’Art il-Ġganti, the illustrated short story Dar Imħawra and the performance Huma Min Huma?. Fabri is particularly interested in investigating issues related to walking, space, gender and the effects of politics on everyday life.

Fabri’s installation includes a documentary video and other media.

Kamy Aquilina

Aquilina is an artist and art educator who graduated with a BA Hons degree in fine arts. She participated in different collaborative art projects, art festivals and art exhibitions locally and abroad. Aquilina’s first solo exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts was Xlokk Kaħlani. Her artworks are based on different personal journeys using mixed media, the visual narrative, multisensory art, space and colour while often using photography as a starting point.

Think Outside the Dot by Kamy Aquilina

Delia was born in France, is deeply attached to her Maltese origins and has been living and working between Malta and Paris since 2016. In 1999, she completed her DNSEP degree at the Beaux-Arts de Rennes. Since 2000, she has worked as an artistic director and then functional project manager. Her artistic practice focuses on the creation of installations which combine photography, sculpture and writing. She is interested in exploring traces of the past, which, in turn, reflect into the present. Delia is also keen to investigate perception of spaces.

Katel Delia

In 2021, she was awarded the 10th CAP Prize, Contemporary African Photography Prize for a photography series. Her work was also featured in various photo festivals in France and in Malta. She had two solo exhibitions at Spazju Kreattiv, Malta – Tunis – Marseille earlier this year and Familja migrAzzjoni. I Was Born There, But I Live Here… in 2017. Delia also participated in collective exhibitions including The Mdina Biennale, Malta Society of Arts, Christine X Gallery, Gabriel Caruana Foundation and at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq.

“The artists challenge varied aspects associated with the intensified transformative urbanisation processes currently ongoing in Malta”

Their current exhibition, titled How Do You Feel?, curated by Elyse Tonna, seeks to challenge and engage in the international debate of neo-liberal policies and urbanisation, drawing on local examples of economic, environmental and social concern.

Fabri, Delia and Aquilina challenge varied aspects associated with the intensified transformative urbanisation processes currently ongoing in Malta.

Katel Delia’s Il-Filliera tal-Ikkundannati diptych

The exhibition is on until Friday, December 10. The Mill is open Wednesdays and Thursdays between 5 and 7.30pm and Fridays between 5 and 8pm. For more information, visit https://gabrielcaruanafoundation.org/events/spring-v2-2/.

The Gabriel Caruana Foundation volunteers will ensure implementation of health and safety protocols. These include registration at the door for contact-tracing purposes and the temperature taken on entry. Masks are to be worn and a social distance of two metres is to be maintained at all times.