Fifteen artists are exhibiting and selling their works in aid of cancer patients this weekend.

Ocean Waves by Shawn Carl Agius

The event is being organised by the Smiling with Jerome Foundation, set up by Josette and Kenneth Frendo in memory of their son who died in 2017 aged 20 after battling bone cancer for nearly four years.

“Our mission is to provide support assistance and compassion to individuals who are passing through difficult times with particular emphasis on those families who have been diagnosed with cancer and families whose kids have severe disabilities or conditions,” Josette says about the foundation, which forms part of Malta’s National Cancer Platform.

One of the first initiatives launched by the NGO is ‘Chemo Bags of Hope’. These bags are given to young and elder cancer patients receiving chemotherapy at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Gozo General Hospital and Hospice Malta. These bags are filled with items to help patients get through the long hours of treatment.

“Each bag is lovingly filled with hope for its recipient. All items in the bag are useful to the cancer patient,” Josette points out.

Each bag has €50 worth of items but the NGO’s intention is to keep giving it for free to all cancer patients in Malta and Gozo.

Munxar Cliffs by Marika Borg

Among other items in this woven bag, one may find a lap blanket, a colouring book, a puzzle book, stationery, a notebook, hand sanitiser, tissues, mouthwash, lip balm, a lollipop, a bottle of water, a stress ball and toys for the young ones.

The Silent City by John Vic Borg

“Medication is very important to a cancer patient but we also believe that these items will help a patient with good mental health well-being, positivity, relaxation and by giving every patient tender loving care,” Josette says.

The exhibition taking place at Paradise Bay Hotel this weekend is one of the fund-raising activities the NGO is organising.

The participating artists are Isabel Warrington, John Victor Borg, Carmen Vella Gauci, Mark Schembri, Joanne Fenech Portelli, Norma Cili, Anthony Vella, Madeliene Vella Satariano, Karm Serracino, Shawn Carl Agius, Sara Scerri, Francelle Pace Agius, Nancy Abela, Diane Agius and Marika Borg.

Each artist is displaying and selling two works of art.

“As new cases are diagnosed every day, we need lots of funds to help every cancer patient,” Josette says.

Part of the money collected through the sale of the artworks will contribute to this cause.

The event is taking place between today and Sunday at the Paradise Bay Hotel, Mellieħa.

Entrance is free.

West Coast Sunset by Joanne Fenech Portelli

Remorse by Madeline Vella Satariano

Some of the contents of the Chemo Bags of Hope given to cancer patients by the NGO.