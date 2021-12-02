admins pls note--this is spread published on November 30---

Twenty-one artists are showcasing some of their latest works in an exhibition titled Collectively Solo II being held at Gallery 23, in Balzan.

The idea of Collectively Solo began last year when seven artists who were to exhibit solo in 2020 had to cancel plans due to the pandemic restrictions but were later invited by the gallery to exhibit together.

Sea of Japan by Adam Telegdi-Kovacs San Biagio Chapel by Andrew Borg Roots of Life by Andrew Micallef Blue Winter by James Vella Clark

“This year, the exhibition will bring together 21 artists, displaying works in a variety of mediums and styles,” gallery co-owner and curator Alexia Gingell Littlejohn says.

Three Nudes by Jeni Caruana

The participating artists are Marisa Attard, Debbie Bonello, Andrew Borg, Sarah Calleja, Jeni Caruana, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Alex Dalli, Henry Falzon, Chris Formosa, Karl Froman, Anna Galea, Winston Hassall, Andrew Micallef, Anna Miggiani, Arja Nukarinen-Callus, Caroline Said Lawrence, Andrew Smith, Beatriz Solera Caballero, Adam Telegdi-Kovacs, James Vella Clark and Jade Zammit.

The Last One by Marisa Attard

Caruana Dingli’s book The School Playground will also be launched during the exhibition. “Through her book, Caruana Dingli invites the art lover into her unique world of oil cartoons and allows them to discover how she thinks and works. The reader will meet the people the artist takes an interest in, good or bad, real or fictional,” Gingell Littlejohn notes.

The School Playground contains over a 100 doodles and sketches, as well as several oil cartoons reproduced in colour, which offer a window into Caruana Dingli’s observations as well as her artistic journey over the last 35 years.

Debbie Caruana Dingli

The artist will be present at the gallery for two book-signing events on Saturday and on December 18, from 11am to 1pm.

Sajda by Alex Dalli

Collectively Solo II is open at Gallery 23, No. 23, Triq L-Idmejda, Balzan, until December 21. Opening hours are Wednesdays from 6pm to 8pm and Fridays from 11am to 1pm or by appointment. Call 9942 8272; slots are available daily from 9am to 1pm and from 4 to 8pm. All works on display are available on www.gallery23malta. com/artworks.

Il-Qolla from Dwejra by Sarah Calleja