Richard Cole: Malta & Gozo an artist’s view

Malta and Gozo, An Artist’s View is a delightful, visual chronicle of Malta and the associated islands of Gozo and Comino, bringing vividly to life the history and culture of the people, the buildings and the spectacular natural environment.

Richard Cole is an artist, and like most of his breed, life is often looked at from an alternative perspective. This work presents precisely that because it has evolved into a form of ‘guide’ book with a difference.

Often, when browsing through books about the places you are soon to visit, you are immediately barraged with suggested tourist haunts and must-sees; not to mention the typical bars and restaurants which, in fact, generally favour the tourist en masse.

Malta and Gozo, An Artist’s View does exactly the opposite as the author’s main objective here is to share a visual inspiration, one that the artist/author experienced as he explored the Maltese islands across different seasons and in all sorts of weather conditions.

Cole has managed to capture the soul of a civilisation steeped in paradoxes and visual oxymorons. The result is nothing short of a delight. Be it as a native or as a visitor, it is a work that will help pass time in learning and light-hearted glee.

The warmth and humour will make you fall in love with Malta all over again.