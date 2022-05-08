The Arts Council has launched a €800,000 funding scheme to support artistic and community development projects, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced on Sunday.

The fund is the fifth from the council’s five-tier initiative to support the art community based on its strategy.

The scheme aims to address the further development of the cultural and creative sector, leave a sustainable legacy and reach the council’s strategic goals for arts excellence, Arts Council director for funding and strategy Mary Ann Cauchi said.

The scheme will include two open calls for content creation, two calls for project implementation, fund television programs intended for private broadcasters as well as support international exchanges for artists to grow their global connections with the aim of taking more Maltese work overseas.

“This programme of funds will see our artists not only enriching their talent and bettering their work but doing it in such a way that it benefits not only artists but our communities as well,” Bonnici said.

“We want audiences and families to be part and parcel with this growth because we believe that arts and culture have a place in bettering society.

For more information on how to apply prospective applicants are encouraged to call the Arts Council on 23347230 or send an email on fundinfo@artscouncil.mt