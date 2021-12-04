Arts Council Malta has announced €7 million in funding schemes for 2022 based on five main pillars: Resilience, Arts and Community, Development, Education, Cultural and Structural Heritage.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Arts Minister José Herrera said the schemes are aimed at building on the momentum generated by last year’s Restart schemes, which were a catalyst in the regeneration of the creative and cultural sectors following disruptions brought on by the pandemic.

Arts Council Malta Director of Funding and Strategy Mary Ann Cauchi highlighted the importance the council is giving to its collaborations and support synergies with individuals, groups of artists and creatives.

“Our principal goal is to engage with the widest spectrum possible of the local creative and cultural community, and for this reason the funding schemes for 2022 are spread over 33 calls, two of which are already open, namely the Seat Utilisation and the Event Assurance Schemes,” she said.

While €3.62 million had been allocated to the 2021 Restart schemes, more than double the funding was being directed towards the 2022 schemes.

Herrera explained the increase in direct funding towards Arts Council Malta and the Public Cultural Organisations is part of this government’s commitment towards the sectors and the creative practitioners themselves.

“This year’s budgetary increase continues to build on the strategy towards more resilient and sustainable creative and cultural sectors,” he said.

Arts Council Head of Funding Rita Falzon gave a brief about the 2021 funding schemes, explaining that the adjudication process involved 76 expert evaluators with 270 pitching sessions and 35 evaluation sessions to ensure a transparent, merit-based disbursement of funds.

During 2021, Arts Council Malta received 466 eligible applications for funding, all of which were evaluated in accordance with established criteria and based on the Council's core values, she said.

The funding schemes by Arts Council Malta are part of a €110 million investment by the government in the creative and cultural sectors for 2022, representing a significant increase of 13.5% on the 2021 investment, Herrera said.

Those interested in the 2022 funding schemes are encouraged to contact Arts Council Malta on 2334 7230 or via email on fundinfo@artscouncil.mt.