Arts Council Malta will be offering 17 different funding schemes in 2023, with nine of them being new, the agency said on Wednesday.

The 2023 calendar of funds can be found on www.artscouncil.mt and the respective guidelines will be published online at least six weeks before the deadline of each call.

Arts Council Malta head of funding Rita Falzon said new schemes to be launched this year include a Regional Cultural Cooperation Programme, a Sabbatical for Artistic Research Grant, and a Micro Grant. Details were not provided.

Falzon said the agency also offers aspiring applicants a free brokerage service to help them discover and better understand funding opportunities.

Arts Council Malta launched a new stategy to 2025 last year, and its 2023 funding calendar seek to underpin that strategy’s objectives, said Agency director of funding and strategy Mary Ann Cauchi.

“The 2023 calendar is clear evidence of the actions which Arts Council Malta is taking to implement the underpinning themes of the 2025 Strategy – Care Create Flourish. This includes participatory governance, where the thinking is that of creating a working group which represents the sector in a holistic way,” she said.

The agency will also be organising the sixth edition of the Arts Award, which will be held in December. New guidelines for the competition will be published in June, Arts Council Malta said.