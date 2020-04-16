The Culture Ministry has assigned €75,000 to the Malta Arts Fund to help creative and cultural practitioners deal with the impact of COVID-19.

The fund is managed by Arts Council Malta.

"Arts Council Malta is now in a position to extend a helping hand to artists, and to whoever comes forward with ideas about new ways to continue doing art and culture in spite of the massive restrictions that are currently in place,” Albert Marshall, executive chair of the arts council, said.

It will be receiving project proposals which fall under artistic development and production, community-based initiatives, cultural and creative sector support, training or education development, international exchange and collaboration and artistic research.

Individuals, groups, companies or organisations were encouraged to tackle themes such as borders, confinement or isolations.

The call deadline is April 23 at noon. Further information on telephone 2334 7227, of the Arts Council Malta website.