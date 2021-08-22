SciCulture, a project funded by Erasmus+, promotes collaboration between different disciplines and backgrounds to address the complex challenges of our society. Among others, the project tires to answer questions such as: how can scientific knowledge and creative practices interweave to promote the well-being of cities? How might arts and play be used to design our city spaces? How can we imagine a better future for each other? And what can we start doing now to achieve that future?

The upcoming edition of the five-day intensive course is being held between November 8 and 12. The course will explore sustainability challenges faced during urban development, using future prospecting, embodied learning and an array of tools to creatively challenge the theme of the future well-being of cities in 2050.

This edition will combine online and physical tools for a well-rounded experience that prepares its participants for the realities of a post-pandemic world.

The grant opportunities for associates of the partner institutions (University of Malta, University of Exeter, University of Bergen, Delft University of Technology, and Science View) close on October 1.

Paid applications are available for interested individuals not associated with the partner organisations or who are not eligible for Erasmus+ mobility grants. This modality gives access to the online format of the intensive course.

Paid applications close on October 11 and the course runs from November 8 to 12.

To apply, go to https:// sciculture. eu/how-to-apply/.

Course participants will be mentored to challenge themselves to develop other ways of thinking and learning from others. They will gain a taste of some arts and performance skills, scientific knowledge and an entrepreneurial mindset. However, the greatest benefit from the course is to develop the skills needed to work with a diverse array of people.

Outside of the grant, the course is also open to other participants. For more information, visit www.sciculture.eu, Facebook: @SciCultureCourse, Instagram: @SciCulture, Twitter: @culture_sci.

SciCulture: Science, Arts and Entrepreneurship Intensive Course is organised by the University of Malta, University of Exeter, University of Bergen, TU Delft and Science View. It is funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the EU and with support from the European Commission.