A performing arts company in Mosta is adapting the skills of its members to help those in isolation.

Two weeks ago, Studio 18 launched Studio Spotlight, an online platform that provides video tutorials on a variety of activities which can be done from home for free.

“Giving back to the community has always been part of our ethos,” says programme co-ordinator Robyn Vella.

Studio 18 is an informal learning organisation with around 40 members that was set up six years ago. It offers the means for young people to develop creatively.

“Since the start, anyone who joined us has been asked to contribute in some form of citizen activism. We didn’t want this to change when we had to close our physical space called the Creative Box, so we asked our members to come up with ways to give back online.”

If it ends up being a success, we may even continue it after all this is over

The result has been a seven-day programme, with a variety of themes, including Malta Monday, which focuses on something traditionally unique to the islands.

“Last week our member Lara Aguis taught people how to bake a spinach and olive qassatat,” says Robyn.

The rest of the week saw Train Me Tuesday, Well-being Wednesday, Think Tank Thursday, Feel Good Friday, Social Saturday and Shout Out Sunday.

“Setting up this virtual format involved using our video editors, graphic designers as well as performers. They continue to learn, but also give back.”

So far, it’s attracting dozens of people but Robyn hopes this will grow. “If it ends up being a success, we may even continue it after all this is over.”

Go to the Facebook page of Studio 18 Malta to watch the videos.