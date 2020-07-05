Infrastructure Malta has selected two artists and two architecture studios from Malta, Cyprus and Romania to produce four works of art to embellish the Marsa Junction.

The selected works, selected after a competition, are: The Creation of Man, by Haak Studio, an architecture studio in Romania, Tisliba, by Gozitan ceramist Paul Haber, Sema by I+A Limited, a group of Maltese architects and lawyers and Tipping Point, by Alex Welch, a Cypriot artist.

56 submissions were made to Infrastructure Malta, of which 36 were from Malta and the rest from six other countries.

The selection board included art experts. Costs for each work could not exceed €50,000.

Talks are in hand for the works to be produced within six months.

The works will be set in an area with trees and plants between Triq Aldo Moro, fil-Marsa and Addolorata cemetery.

Another 12 of the selected works may be used on other projects by Infrastructure Malta.

They were submitted by 10 participants as follows: Box Concept Studio (Two Meters Apart), Kane Cali (Observatory), Clifford Carabott (The Floating Cube), Jennings Falzon (The Guardian Angel, The Centaur), John Grima (On the Move), I+A Ltd (N(h)ar), Mizzi Studios (Ascension), Jose Sanchez (Desdoblado Unfolded), Alejandro Vega (Il-Mara Qawwija, Il-Gġant tal-Ilma) u Paul Vella Critien (Mewġa).