To mark Arual Cosmetica’s 70th anniversary, Regent Trading, distributors of Arual Cosmetica in Malta, organised a technical seminar on Arual’s products and treatments.

The seminar, which was recently held at the Corinthia Marina, St Julian’s, was given by international technical educators Miriam and Albert Navarro.

During the seminar, the latest cutting and colouring techniques were shown, including a demonstration of the unique Arual Alisador.

Alisador is an innovative two-in-one product that transforms rebellious curly and frizzy hair into natural straight hair by structurally modifying the hair.

The product is formaldehyde free and contains high concentrations of keratin and collagen which contribute to its amazing results.

For more information, contact Regent Trading on 9989 4986 and the Facebook page Arual Cosmetica Professional Malta.