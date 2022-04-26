The case against alleged fraudster Ryan Schembri was put off by two weeks on Tuesday after the court was informed that the businessman is in COVID-19 quarantine.

Prosecutors were expected to start the compilation of evidence against Schembri, a 43-year-old foodstuffs tycoon who is alleged to have fled Malta with debts of up to €40 million.

Schembri appeared remotely in court, seated in a room at Corradino Correctional Facility wearing a t-shirt and mask.

Despite that, magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech chose to postpone the case to May 11, once the accused is out of quarantine.

Schembri was arrested in Scotland and extradited to Malta last week. Prosecutors have charged him with fraud, money laundering, using falsified documents and offering investment services without a licence.

He is pleading not guilty to those charges.

Attorney general lawyer Francesco Refalo and Inspector Anthony Scerri prosecuted.

1.08pm The magistrate is given a medical certificate noting that Schembri will be out of quarantine on May 2, provided a PCR COVID-19 test is negative.

Magistrate Donatella French Dimech takes a look at it, informs the accused and adjourns the case to May 11.

1.04pm Ryan Schembri will not be making an appearance in court today - he is in quarantine and is therefore appearing remotely. His lawyer Roberto Montalto is in court, though.

AG lawyer Francesco Refalo and Inspector Anthony Scerri will be prosecuting.

A screen inside the courtroom is switched on. Schembri, wearing a t-shirt and a mask, appears.

Rise and fall

12.49pm The 43-year-old Schembri experienced a meteoric rise in the food trade and rose to business prominence as the owner of More Supermarkets.

But as his business grew, so did his lines of credit. As debts piled up, he and his family quietly fled to Dubai. His lawyer told a court during his arraignment that he did so because he feared for his family's safety.

Schembri was arrested in Scotland on April 15 and extradited to Malta last week.

