Tiger Woods expects to play the Masters — and what’s more, he expects to have a chance to win it.

Fourteen months removed from a rollover car crash that left him with severe lower right leg injuries, the 15-time major champion said he plans to tee it up in the 86th Masters starting Thursday at Augusta National.

“As of right now, I am going to play,” Woods said in a press conference at the iconic Georgia club, where his presence in the practice rounds had already electrified fans and rival pros alike.

