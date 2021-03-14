Michel Platini will face Swiss prosecutors on three consecutive days next week as he answers questions in two of the raft of cases that still beset global football and its leaders, past and present.

Platini is due to be interrogated in Bern on Monday and Tuesday over the corruption case that shattered his dream of taking over world football’s governing body FIFA after the fall of Sepp Blatter.

On Wednesday, he is expected in Sarnen, 80 kilometres to the east, but this time as a witness in an investigation into the actions of the man who instead took over FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

